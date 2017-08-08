8 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Le Clos Reigns Supreme in Berlin

Chad le Clos and Cameron van der Burgh flew the South African flag high at the second leg of the 2017 FINA short-course swimming World Cup in Berlin.

On Sunday, Le Clos settled for silver in the men's 100m freestyle, as he touched the wall in 45.78. Vladimir Morozov of Russia repeated his victory from last year's edition in Berlin in 45.23 with Poland's Kacper Majchrzak coming third in 46.19.

Le Clos then went on to secure gold in the men's 50m butterfly stopping the clock in 22.32 with Yauhen Tsurkin of Belarus in 22.49 and Australia's Adam Barrett in 22.53 filling the podium.

Russia's Kirill Prigoda got the better of Van Der Burgh as he won the men's 100m breaststroke in 56.35 while the South African touched the wall in 56.38.

On day two of the event in Germany on Monday, Le Clos continued his fine form as he won the men's 200m butterfly with a time of 1:49.08. America's Tom Shields second (1:49.26) and Japan's Masayuki Umemoto finishing third in 1:52.80.

Le Clos also secured bronze in the men's 200m freestyle in 1:41.67, as Hungarian Dominik Koza won (1:41.03) and Majchrzak coming second (1:41.62).

Van der Burgh stopped the clock in 25.49 to win gold in the 50m breaststroke.

Ayrton Sweeney also closed the podium with a third-place finish in the men's 400m Individual Medley with a time of 4:06.72.

The World Cup will next stop in Eindhoven, Netherlands on August 10-11.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

