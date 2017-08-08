Africa: Nahimana Stars As Burundi Complete Djibouti Double

Striker Falonne Nahimana inspired Burundi to a 2-1 win over Djibouti in their preliminary second leg FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 qualifier on Saturday, 5 August 2017 away in Djibouti.

The victory saw 'Les Hirondelles' progressed 8-1 on aggregate on the back of a 6-0 win in the first leg two weeks earlier in Bujumbura.

The 16-year old Burundi number '10' scored the winner two minutes from time adding to her hat-trick in the first leg, to ensure a smooth passage for the Daniella Niyibimenya tutored side.

Midfielder Erica Kanyamuneza gave the visiting 'Les Hirondelles' the lead on 19 minutes before Kafia Abdourahman Arab leveled for Djibouti on 68 minutes.

The back-to-back victories earn passage for the Burundians into the First Round, where they have drawn a bye after opponents Rwanda withdrew from the qualifiers. Burundi will face either South Africa or Namibia at the penultimate round of the continental qualifiers.

Two teams will emerge from the African qualifiers to represent the continent at the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup scheduled for 7-26 August 2018 in France.