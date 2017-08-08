Liberia: 'Show Your Loyalty" UP Urges Ellen Featured

Amidst reports of a lukewarm posture of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf towards the presidential ambition of Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, the spokesman of the Unity Party Campaign Team, Mohamed Ali, has called for a full disclosure of loyalty from the President.

Appearing on the Capitol FM breakfast club yesterday, Mohamed Ali said since the official start of campaign activities, President Sirleaf is yet to visit the party headquarters, mobilize or provide any logistic for the party.

He mentioned, "since the campaign started the president has not visited the party's headquarters, mobilized for the party, and I do not know of any logistics or support since the start of the campaign that she has provided."

"Before the Campaign, we had some programs at the party's headquarters and she participated but since the campaign, no; and that is why we are waiting on her to make her declaration," he said.

When the President conducted her county tours to say thank you to people of the various counties, he said President Sirleaf told the people of Liberia when asked who she would support that when campaign starts she would get back to them to tell them who she will support.

He added, "in times past, the President has stated that officially when campaign starts she would endorse her Vice President. In this public manner campaign has started and we from the Unity Party are now calling on the president to live up to her promise to officially endorse her Vice President because that was the promise she made."

"The only person who can confirm her support or not is herself, at this stage I cannot confirm or deny her support because given the statements she made in the counties, we can only say now that the time has come," he said.