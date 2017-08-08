Liberia: PUL, Fejal Train Journalists in Election Coverage Safety

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) in collaboration with the Female Journalist Association of Liberia (FeJAL) has drilled journalists in practical safety training ahead of national elections in October this year in Monrovia.

The training, which was organized by FeJAL with support from the Norwegian Union of Journalists, is designed to provide safety tips for journalist covering the upcoming elections.

It aims to assist participants in applying realistic and practical knowledge to improve safety and security while covering the polls.

Making remarks at the workshop, PUL president Charles Coffey urged participants to take the workshop seriously because skills acquired would allow them do their work without fear and enable them escape potential threat with the safety tips given at the training.

Coffey also encouraged participants to practicalize the knowledge acquired at the training, and lauded FeJAL for collaborating with the PUL in such initiative.

Also speaking at the workshop, FeJAL coordinator Siatta Scott Johnson noted that in these electioneering periods it is good for Journalists to prepare themselves before going on the fields to report on elections processes as they unfold