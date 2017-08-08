Liberia: Senator's Office Blames Education Ministry - for Grand Kru Waec Flop

The Office of Grand Kru County Senator Peter Coleman has blamed the low performance of students from the county in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) administered tests on "very little attention" given by the Ministry of Education to the county.

It said the appointment of incompetent County Education Officers and District Education Officers as well as unqualified instructors, coupled with the lack of supervision by CEOs and DEOs of the School Districts have been "a very serious problem."

"Unfortunately, it is an open secret that CEO's are accustomed to spending most of their time in Monrovia while DEOs do not even reside in their school districts. As a result, there has been this perennial lack of supervision of the schools. Additionally, many DEOs were retired and are yet to be replaced to make the system much more functional," said a statement issued in Monrovia at the weekend.

It said the recent poor performance by students from Grand Kru County can be attributed to the appointment of a new County Education Officer about eight months ago.

Coleman's office said that his appointment coincided with his announcement of declaration to contest the representative position in District Number Two in Grand Kru County.

"The political posture of this newly appointed County Education Officer was raised by the Grand Kru County Legislative Caucus and the County Administration to authorities of the Ministry of Education and specifically the Minister of Education, George K. Werner, who happens to hail also from Grand Kru County," the senator's office stated.

"We appealed to him to have this political CEO replaced but he refused to listen to the appeal. This issue was raised with Minister Werner on several occasions but it fell on deaf ears," the statement alleged.

It noted, now that the WAEC results are out and the poor performance of the students from the county is evident, the Ministry of Education has now decided to dismiss the CEO who is also a candidate for the ensuing elections.

The Legislative Caucus and County Administration consider the MOE action as "very belated and a direct dereliction of duty" by the authorities of the Ministry of Education and "a huge disservice to the people of Grand Kru County."

It lamented that "had Minister Werner listened to our honest appeal to relieve the CEO of his duties, we would not have had this disastrous result. No wonder why our education is considered a mess and the authorities of MOE are making a bad situation worse."