7 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: VP Arrives in Al-Fasher to Implement First Phase of Arms Collection Campaign

Al-Fasher — The Vice-President of the Republic, and Chairman of Committee for Arms Collection in Darfur and Kordofan , Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman accompanied by several officials and militar6y experts at federal government arrived in Al-Fasher, capital of North Darfur State, Monday, as part of a tour that will take him to the five Darfur States to discuss with their Governors the arrangements for implementing the first stage of the plan set by the federal government to collect firearms from citizens.

Earlier , a meeting that brought together the Darfur States' security committees and the National Committee for UNAMID Exit Strategy was held in Al-Fasher and attend the Governors of the five Darfur States.

The Security Committees also held meeting with Head of UNAMID and listened to detailed briefing about UNAMID exit strategy , handing over of sites to the states governments and the Mission's new strategy on peacekeeping.

The Vice-President will hold a series of meetings with Governors and Security Committees of the five Darfur States , North Darfur State's Legislative Council, political parties and native administrations.

