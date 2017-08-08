Sudan: New Cholera Cases in Darfur, Numbers Drop in Sennar

Darfur / Sennar — One cholera patient died and 39 new cases were reported in Darfur over the weekend. In eastern Sudan's Sennar, the spread of the infectious disease seems to be halted.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga from Ghurra Farajawiya in El Sareif Beni Hussein locality in North Darfur, a volunteer reported that one person died of cholera on Saturday.

Four new cases were reported in the area. Two of them were transferred to the isolation unit in the nearby village of Ghurra El Zawiya.

The isolation centre in West Darfur's Murnei camp for the displaced received 25 new cholera patients on Saturday, a camp elder reported. He said that 47 cholera patients were being treated at the camp's isolation centre on Sunday.

The isolation ward of the Royal Hospital of Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur, admitted 10 new cases on Saturday and Sunday.

'Remarkable decrease'

In Sennar state in eastern Sudan, where cholera has been ravaging in a number of localities, isolation centres in El Dindir, El Souki, and Singa witnessed a remarkable decrease in infection rates in the past few days.

A medical source told Radio Dabanga that during the past two days no new patients from El Souki locality arrived at the Hospital of Singa, the capital of Sennar.

"The hospital admitted only four new cases of cholera from villages near Singa on Saturday and Sunday," he said.

The source also pointed to a drop of infection rates at the five isolation units in El Dindir locality. "The average number of new patients decreased to two to three cases daily."

He attributed the decrease in new cases to "the intensive health awareness campaigns by young volunteers in the affected villages".