Ghana: Bank of Ghana Gets New First Deputy Governor

press release

President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari, Deputy Division Chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), a statement issued by the Bank in Accra, yesterday, has disclosed.

Dr Opoku-Afari replaces Mr Millison Narh, who has just retired from the Bank.

According to the statement, his appointment took effect from Monday, August 7, 2017.

Prior to this appointment, the statement said, Dr Opoku-Afari worked at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in various capacities, including Mission Chief and his current position of Deputy Division Chief.

According to the statement, he had worked with the Bank of Ghana, for 13 years and held various positions including Special Assistant to the Governor from June 2006 to October 2009 and joined the IMF in December 2009.

Dr Opoku-Afari holds a B.A (Hons.) degree in Economics and Statistics and an M. Phil in Economics, both from the University of Ghana, Legon, and a Ph.D in Economics from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, the statement added.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)