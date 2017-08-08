Gambia: Barrow Tastes It Sour On Reading Debut

It wouldn't be a debut worthy of remembering for Modou Barrow as he begins life as a Reading FC player.

The Gambian's arrival -sealed last week - is expected to inject life into Reading in their audacious campaign to secure promotion to the Premier League this season.

But the side's start to life in their trail to the EPL instead ended in a bitter pill to swallow for fans as Reading succumbed to QPR 2-0 in a meeting of former top flight clubs.

Barrow wasn't introduced until in the 53rd minute when Rangers were already in the driving seat courtesy of Washington's first goal.

The 24-year-old Scorpion made an instant impact dispossessing his marker with a lightening pace before laying it out for teammate Swift whose resultant effort got blocked.

The left-sided Gambian went down in the box with fourteen minutes from time but the referee was disinterested, judging it a fall rather too easy.

Modou left Swansea City to sign for Reading on a four-year deal making him the second Gambian in the English second tier along with Mustapha Carayol.

Elsewhere, Momodou Ceesay scored his third league goal in 17 games for PS Kemi in the Finnish top tier. The striker delivered in the first goal before teammate Karjalarnia doubled the lead as they played Ebrima Sohna's VPS. Sohna got booked for a rash challenge.