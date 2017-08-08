7 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: 3-Game Ban for Gambian Striker - Says Sorry

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Scorpions' striker Pa Amat Dibba is serving a 3-game ban in Sweden, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The 29-year-old earned his marching orders just minutes after his club Hammarby trailed Jonkoping Sodra in a top flight duel.

Pa got sent off for an unsporting behavior before the league's disciplinary committee slapped a further three-game suspension on the Gambian upon reviewing the incident.

In a match that would later see his club drop three points after Sodra held on to their fragile lead to game's end, an infuriated Dibba uncharacteristically launched an ugly elbow into his opponent's face, forcing Hammrby to play rest of the game with ten men after being shown red.

However, the striker has offered a groveling apology for his conduct, saying: 'All I have to say is that I (have) apologized to the team afterwards and that it is sad (incident) for all the fans who went there. It was sad what happened.'

He will miss games against Hacken Bk -which was in action at press time yesterday -, Ostersund and Orebo.

Meaning he won't be available for selection until Augusts 26th.

Dibba is on six goals in seventeen games -15 of those as a starter, making him joint highest scoring African in the Swedish Premier League.

Gambia

Alfama FC Pip Dangam FC in Brikama Nawettan

Alfama FC on Friday beat Dangam FC 1-0 in the ongoing Brikama Nawettan game played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.