Gambia: 3-Game Ban for Gambian Striker - Says Sorry

Scorpions' striker Pa Amat Dibba is serving a 3-game ban in Sweden, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The 29-year-old earned his marching orders just minutes after his club Hammarby trailed Jonkoping Sodra in a top flight duel.

Pa got sent off for an unsporting behavior before the league's disciplinary committee slapped a further three-game suspension on the Gambian upon reviewing the incident.

In a match that would later see his club drop three points after Sodra held on to their fragile lead to game's end, an infuriated Dibba uncharacteristically launched an ugly elbow into his opponent's face, forcing Hammrby to play rest of the game with ten men after being shown red.

However, the striker has offered a groveling apology for his conduct, saying: 'All I have to say is that I (have) apologized to the team afterwards and that it is sad (incident) for all the fans who went there. It was sad what happened.'

He will miss games against Hacken Bk -which was in action at press time yesterday -, Ostersund and Orebo.

Meaning he won't be available for selection until Augusts 26th.

Dibba is on six goals in seventeen games -15 of those as a starter, making him joint highest scoring African in the Swedish Premier League.