Gambia: Truth and Reconciliation Consultation Takes Place Tomorrow

Consultation on the proposed Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC) will take place on Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 at the Paradise Suites Hotel.

The African Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies (ACDHRS) said in a press release that it is holding this consultation in collaboration with the (Gender Action Team) and is funded by Urgent Action Fund (UAF - Kenya).

The release indicated that the proposed establishment of the commission is one way of putting the rule of law, democracy and human rights on the national development agenda to promote national reconciliation and healing and foster social cohesion.

The release further states that the consultation "will seek to familiarize participants, especially women and youths as representatives of the state and non-state state actors with the transitional justice process to facilitate their engagement and participation."

It went on to state that, "Amongst the issues that will be addressed during the consultation will be: an overview of transitional justice in Africa towards a gender dimension of transitional justice; The Gambia's political impasse: a victory for democracy?, the search for justice and accountability for human rights violations, towards national reconciliation and a review of the draft TRRC Bill, as well as recommendations on the way forward for nurturing and sustaining democracy in the 'new' Gambia, amongst others."

The consultation will be officially opened by the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang and closed by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr Aboubacarr Tambadou.

Some members of the executive council of the ACDHRS as well as the Women's Forum for Peace and Security will also be in attendance.