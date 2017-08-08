7 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Brikama Ba Radio's Studio Burnt to Ashes

By Abdoulai G.Dibba

Information reaching this medium has it that the studio of Brikamaba Community Radio Station in Lower Fulladu West District of Central River Region, was burnt to ashes on Wednesday 2 August 2017.

According to sources, the incident happened after the staff closed down operations.

When contacted, Baboucarr Kanteh confirmed the incident but was quick to say that he could not comment on the burnt items as he was not present.

He however promised that once they are done with their inventory, he will inform Foroyaa about the burnt items accordingly.

When contacted, Ebrima Jobarteh a staff of the radio station, confirmed the incident and went on to say that everything in the studio was burnt to ashes. Among the burnt items Mr Jobarteh said were a transmitter, a desktop computer, Microphones, speakers, desks, fans etc.

Asked whether the cause of the fire was known, Jobarteh said the cause of the fire was not known but that the police are doing their investigations.

Asked whether the management is aware of the value of the burnt items in monetary terms, Jobarteh responded that they are not yet aware but said, after their inventory, they will be able to know.

Foroyaa will get in touch with the management of the radio station after their inventory and inform the public accordingly.

