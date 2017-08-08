Gambia: Committee Gets New Boss

Momodou O. Njie has been appointed the new man to head the Serrekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO).

Njie replaced incumbent Saikou Bah whose final months in office was marred by fallout between his executives and the kingmakers -the club delegates amid allegations of financial appropriation.

Saturday's congress was the first time the gathering is allowed to go unhindered after the first was put off and the second aborted on the intervention of parliament's select committee.

In that congress held at the Kanifing Hall, tempers neared flared triggering a commotion which almost turned a Mike Tyson-Holyfield moment after it emerged that parliament has urged the congress be abandoned until they complete their own independent probing.

This trajectory, it's being hoped, will immediately clear the path for the zone's nawettan to kick off.