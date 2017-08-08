Kenya: Mark Otieno Bows Out of 200m in London

National 200m champion Mark Otieno gave his best but bowed out in the first round of his 200m race at the World Championships on Monday.

Otieno, who had reached the second round in 100m, started off strongly only to fade midway the home straight, clocking 20.74 seconds in the heat won by Jereem Richards from Trinidad and Tobago in 20.05.

"This has been a good experience for me competing at this level," said Otieno, who reckoned that it was tough coming up against a strong field. "It's disappointing to go out early but I thank God for this far."

Otieno said it's now time to go back to the drawing board and improve every level of competition. "It's not easy for a sprinter from Kenya where facilities are rare yet programs have gone scientific," said Otieno, who thanked his coach Hillary Wesonga and Team Kenya management led by sprints coach Vincent Mumo for guidance.

The 2012 London Olympics 200m silver medallist Yohan Blake won the first heat in 20.39 while favourite Wayde Van Niekerk from South Africa went for the third heat in 20.16.