7 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Vice - President Directs Ministry of Finance to Provide Funding to Complete Combating of Watery Diarrhea

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has directed the Ministry of Finance and the Commission for Allocation and Revenues Monitoring to provide the required funding for completing the combating the watery diarrhea.

This came when he chaired Monday at the Council of Ministers a meeting which included the Minister of Health, Bahar Idris Abu-Garda, the State Minister at the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Abdul-Rahman Dirar, the State Minister at the Ministry of Federal Government, Abul-Gasim Imam, and the Chairman of the Commission for Revenues Allocation.

In a press statement, Abu-Garda said that the past period has witnessed extensive efforts by the Ministry of Health and concerned ministries in combating the watery diarrhea in the country, especially in the fields of environmental health and providing clean drinking water, medicinces supply and medical cadres.

He described the current health situation as good all over the country, referring to the arrangements and procedure being adopted for the protection of schools and the educational institutions.

