7 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Khartoum State Committed and Keen to Provide Facilities for Expatriates and Returnees

Khartoum — The Khartoum State Commissioner, the Official Responsible for the File of Expatriates, Dr. Mayada Swaraddahab has affirmed the keenness and commitment of the state to provide all the facilities for the expatriates, specially, the returnees, in housing, health, investment and social insurance fields.

This came when the commissioners visited, Monday, the Secretariat of the Sudanese Working Abroad and met the Secretary General, Dr. Karar Al-Tuhammi.

Dr. Mayada, du ring the meeting, asserted the necessity for coordination between the Secretariat and Khartoum State regarding the file of the expatriates.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tuhammi has expressed full readiness to cooperate with Khartoum State concerning the data base of the expatriates.

The two sides agreed to map out the initial vision of the file of expatriates in the state.

