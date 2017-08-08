Sudan: Minister of Minerals - National Dialogue Recommended Percentage for States From National Projects

Khartoum — The Minister of Minerals, Professor Hashm Ali Salim revealed that the recommendations of the national dialogue include the determination of a percentage from the national projects to the states.

During his meeting Monday, with the Wali (governor) of Red Sea state, Prof. Hashim noted to the Mineral Ministry of allocation of percentage of the mining revenues to the states, pointing to the application of this recommendation soon, indicating his ministry encouragement to traditional manning through providing miners with the services, noting to no Sudanese minerals exports except the gold.

The Director General of the Sudanese Company for Minerals Resources, the control branch of the Ministry of Minerals, Hisham Toufeeg said that 80% of the mining companies located in the Red Sea state and the boarders of the state of Nahr al- Neil (river Nile), pointing that 15 billion of the revenues of mineral have returned to the state's treasury during the last 7 months, expecting similar sum of money during the rest period of the year.

He added that the state's share of the societal responsibility has amounted to 32 million SDG.

The Red Sea state Wali (governer), Ali Hamid, on his part said they have discussed with minerals minister the organization of mining in the state specially the gold mining, asserting in press statements the existence of coordination with the Ministry of Minerals for the organization of the activity of mining of salt, gypsum, marble and other minerals, pointing to their proposal to the Ministry of Minerals to allocate an estimated percentage of mining revenues so that the state can organize mining on the ground to provide more services to citizens.