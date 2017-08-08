Sudan: Meetings of Sudanese-Jordanian Technical Committee Kicks Off

Khartoum — The meetings of the technical committee of the Sudanese-Jordanian higher joint committee in its 7 th session launched, Monday, sittings at Carinthia Hotel in Khartoum.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry, Bilal Yousif presided the Sudanese party while the Jordanian party chaired by the secretary general of the Jordanian Ministry of Industry , Trade and Supplies Yousif al-Shamali.

During his address to the meeting, Bilal Yousif, has noted to the presentation of more than 20 documents in important fields in this session a matter that would enhance the Arabic and regional integration on all levels, pointing out to a number of agreements between the two countries in the economic, cultural, social and investment fields to realize common interests.

He asserted readiness to remove all obstacles facing the different joint agreements, hoping for success of current session in activating all the previous agreements, and achieving a quantum leap in the investment between the two countries particularly in the field of food security, agricultural industry and to benefit from the comparative advantages of the two countries, indicating the role of the private sector in the economic works, lauding the role of the experts.

On his part, the head of the Jordanian technical party, pointed to the deeply rooted brotherly relations between the two countries, special the directives of heads of the two states for enhancing relations of joint cooperation in all fields between the two countries.

He expressed hope complete what were agreed upon in the previous session, and to determine mechanisms through which the agreements and memorandums of understanding could be activated, stressing on the role of the private sector in the increase of trade exchange between the two countries.