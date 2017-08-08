7 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Investment Minister Disusses Horizons of Joint Cooperation With Delegation of (PTA Bank)

Khartoum — The Deputy National Prime Minster, the Minister of Investment, Moubarak al-Fadil al-Mahdi, met Monday, at his office the high level delegation of the Preferential Trade Area Bank (PTA Bank) of the COMESA.

The meeting discussed ways for joint cooperation in framework of the bank's supportive policies to expand agricultural production and the use of modern technologies.

The head of the visiting delegation has reviewed the (PTA Bank) experience with Sudan's agriculture bank in production of agriculture crops with the focus on the cash crops , pointing out to the Bank's efforts in developing marketing and storage systems with Canadian technologies and UAE financing, as well as a long-term revolving financing projects as part of the Bank's plan for the development of the agricultural sector, revealing a number of meetings with the competent authorities on the Bank's policies and the presented projects.

Moubark al -Fadil indicated the Ministry of Investment plan for reactivation of the agriculture sector in the country's different states, reviewing the efforts of the national private sector experiment in storage of higher quality standard, and the contractual agricultural production with farmers, the development in the cash crops production, explaining the state's efforts regarding the food security, calling for meetings between the (PTA Bank) and the private sector to deliberate over issues of marketing, storage and ways for joint cooperation in these domains.

