7 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: A Workshop On Peace Culture Organized By Embassy to Saudi Arabia

Riyadh — A workshop on peace culture and conflict resolution was organized at the Sudan embassy in Saudi Arabia capital by the leaders of the Societal Dialogue Committee of the National dialogue conference.

Dr. Khalid Ali Abdul Magid, expert on peace culture and conflict resolution addressed the workshop organized by the embassy, dwelling on how conflict erupt and how the conflict could be resolved and the culture of peace could be spread and inculcated.

The event was attended by the leaders and heads of the committees,

The discussion was also attended and honored by Usama Hassan Salman, head of the Consular Department at the embassy as well as by professor Izzul Din Salaman, chair of the societal Dialogue with Sudanese national abroad. and by Ustaz Badr Eddin Hussein , head of the Presidential Affairs at the Council of Ministers.

