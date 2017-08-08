Sudan: Minister for Foreign Affairs Receives Swiss Ambassador

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour on Monday received the Swiss ambassador to the Sudan Martin Strip on the occasion of the end of his term of service in Khartoum, Sudan

The Minister has commended the ambassador for his cooperation and the efforts he exerted during his work in Khartoum Sudan and also reviewed with the Swiss diplomat the recent visit by the Minister to Geneva where he met his Swiss counterpart, Didier

Bougaltair and discuss the matrix of implementation for issues the two sides have agreed in that meeting.

During that visit the two minister signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two ministries in the political and training areas.

The memo was at the time signed by the Sudanese ambassador heading the EU and American Relation Department while the outgoing Swiss ambassador signed for his country.

The minister expressed his hope that the outgoing ambassador would find success in his new post and that the diplomat to follow him in the Sudan would follow the same path of cooperation and contact with the Sudanese officials.