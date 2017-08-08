Sudan: Central Darfur Wali - We Work to Make Golu State's Second Capital

Zalingi — The Council of Ministers of Central Darfur state has assured the completion of all preparations for the expected visit of the Vice President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, Wednesday, in framework of his visit to Darfur five states.

The Wali (governor) of Central Darfur state, Shartai Ja'afar Abdul Hakam Ishag revealed his states work for the development of the city of Golu, in the middle of Jabal Ma'ara (mountain) to be qualified for being the second capital of the state.

This came in the urgent meeting (4), held Monday at the state's government secretariat hall in Zalingi, when Shartai Ga'afar noted to the stability of the security situations in Jabal Ma'ara (mountain), and the stage of the peace building requires the attendance of the state's government for long periods in the area a matter which needs the establishment of more institution in Golu and the broadening the state's utilities.

The meeting has given directives for the ministries to set plans and studies in the fields of education, health, agriculture, the rehabilitation of the official institutions and the building of capabilities of manpower in Golu.

The meeting has also discussed the expected visit of the VP to the state to give enlightenment of the higher committee for the arms collection, the registration of the unlicensed vehicles as a start for the arms collection process.

Hassabo is expected upon his arrival to hold meetings with state's council of ministers, the legislative council the state's security committee, and to hold meetings with leaders of the parties, the movements and the local administration.