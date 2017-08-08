The visit to Zimbabwe by the International Cricket Council chairman Shashank Manohar is expected to boost the country's bid to host the 2019 World Cup qualifiers next year.

Manohar, who arrives in Harare today for a key five-day official visit, is expected to pay courtesy calls on the country's two Vice-Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko.

He will also meet Sports and Recreation Minister Makhosini Hlongwane, Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani and other senior officials before addressing ZC staff members and players. ZC officials told reporters that the visit by the ICC chairman is aimed at strengthening cricketing ties and exploring areas of further cooperation between the world cricket governing body and Zimbabwe.

The visit comes at a time when Zimbabwe are currently riding on the recent success in Sri Lanka, where they won an historic ODI series before putting up a spirited fight in the lone Test, which they lost in dramatic circumstances on the final day.

Apart from laying a foundation for further co-operation, ZC managing director Faisal Hasnain said the visit will provide the ICC chairman and the local cricket stakeholders with a unique opportunity to share visions and ideas to boost the development of the game in Zimbabwe.

"We are delighted to host the ICC chairman in Zimbabwe. His visit is, without any doubt, an important milestone for ZC that will help shape the future of the game in the country," said Hasnain.

Manohar, who will be accompanied by his wife, will round off his stay in the country with a trip to the majestic Victoria Falls, before leaving Zimbabwe next Monday.

The ICC, at their recent meeting, discussed Zimbabwe's chances of hosting the 2019 World Cup qualifier next year.

Zimbabwe has emerged the favourites over the United Arab Emirates and a joint bid from Ireland and Scotland.

The visit by Manohar is also expected to give the ICC boss the assurances that the world cricket body needs to determine the suitability of Zimbabwe to host the 10-team event next year.

Hosting the tournament will be a big boost to Zimbabwe's chances of qualifying for the World Cup in 2019 to be held in England and Wales.

The top two teams at the qualifier event will join the eight teams, who will have already qualified for the World Cup through their ranking in the ICC ODI Championship. Victoria Falls has also been tipped to host, for the first time, the ICC annual conference next year.

Zimbabwe benefited significantly from the mother body's resolution at the recent meeting when they raised their financial allocation to $94 million per cycle of eight years under the global organisation's new revenue sharing model.