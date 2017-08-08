8 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NiMet to Establish 1,000 Automatic Weather Stations

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Trans-African Hydro-Meteorological Observatory (TAHMO) in The Netherlands, to develop a network of Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) across the country.

NiMet's Director-General, Professor Sani Mashi, said this in a statement by Mrs Tessy Ushie, the agency's Assistant General Manager yesterday in Abuja.

Mashi said the MoU was in furtherance of the agency's determination to provide efficient and reliable meteorological information to various sectors of the economy.

He said the collaboration, which would be for five years in the first instance, was also aimed at advancing TAHMO's vision to improve sub-Saharan Africa's capacity for hydro-meteorological monitoring.

NAN

Nigeria

Aide Says Asking for Buhari's Health Status Is Disrespectful

An aide to ailing Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari has said asking for his health status is a mark of disrespect to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.