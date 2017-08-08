Nigeria: NiMet to Establish 1,000 Automatic Weather Stations

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Trans-African Hydro-Meteorological Observatory (TAHMO) in The Netherlands, to develop a network of Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) across the country.

NiMet's Director-General, Professor Sani Mashi, said this in a statement by Mrs Tessy Ushie, the agency's Assistant General Manager yesterday in Abuja.

Mashi said the MoU was in furtherance of the agency's determination to provide efficient and reliable meteorological information to various sectors of the economy.

He said the collaboration, which would be for five years in the first instance, was also aimed at advancing TAHMO's vision to improve sub-Saharan Africa's capacity for hydro-meteorological monitoring.

NAN