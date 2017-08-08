Namibia: Lukas Up to Fifth On WBO Rankings

Sakaria "Desert Storm" Lukas has moved up one position to fifth in the world on the World Boxing Organisation (WBO's) latest rankings which were recently announced.

The unbeaten Lukas was previously ranked sixth, but moved up to fifth in the WBO's July rankings.

Lukas, who has won 19 fights, 13 by knockout, will defend his WBO Africa featherweight title against Mudde Ntambi Rabison of Uganda at the Windhoek Country Club on 9 September, as part of the MTC Sunshine Promotions 'No Mercy Part 7' boxing bonanza.

According to a press release issued by MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing Academy, Lukas was very encouraged by his latest ranking.

"I am pleased by the new ratings - number five is a very solid position to be in and it is encouraging to be highly rated in such a highly competitive division. I will continue working hard and am now firmly focused on my next opponent. We invite the fans to come in their numbers, because world class boxing will be displayed once again," said an upbeat Lukas.

The only other Namibian boxers who are currently ranked by the world's leading organisations are Julius Indongo and Paulus Moses.

Indongo is the WBA, IBF and IBO world super lightweight champion and will put his three titles on the line when he takes on Terence Crawford on 19 August in Omaha, Nebraska.

Crawford holds the WBC and WBO world super lightweight titles and will put his titles on the line in their unification bout.

Paulus Moses, Namibia's former WBA lightweight world champion, has moved up to fourth in the world on the WBO rankings.

He will also feature on the No Mercy Part 7 bill when he takes on Said Mundi of Tanzania, and if he wins, he will stand a good chance of challenging Terry Flanagan for his WBO world lightweight title.

Tickets to the No Mercy Part 7 bonanza are N$200 per person and N$10 000 for a VIP table seating 10 people. Boxing fans are advised to secure their tickets as soon as possible as seats in the venue are limited.