Malawi: Mchinji Commemorates Environmental Day

Mchinji — Environmental officials in Mchinji have decried the cutting down of indigenous trees in Mchinji forest reserve, saying the forest is in danger of losing its natural trees.

Acting district environmental officer for Mchinji Crispin Soko was speaking Sunday during the commemoration of World Environmental Day held at Mzenga in Traditional Authority (T/A) Kazyozyo in the district.

He said the forest reserve which borders Zambia is in serious danger of depletion as people from the Malawi and Zambia side are cutting trees recklessly thereby reducing the reserve to bare land.

"We call on traditional leaders surrounding this area to educate their subjects on the dangers of cutting trees for charcoal," he said.

In his speech, district forestry officer for Mchinji Harold Kanthenga said the current state of environment in the district is alarming as people continue to cut down trees carelessly without replacement, risking the agriculture district from drought.

He said despite forest officials conducting patrols and holding sensitization meetings on the need to preserve the environment, people continue to cut trees in the forest reserve.

Kanthenga cited the example of water problems currently hitting most parts of Mchinji as manmade as people have left bare the intake of the river which supplies water.

Authorities in Mchinji have attributed lack of political will to the continued environmental degradation in the district.

Kanthenga said it is high time politicians and people in authority mainstreamed environmental issues in their daily activities such as political and development rallies.

Traditional Authority Kazyozyo warned his subjects that he will be forced to put strict by laws to stop people from cutting trees in the forests.

Mchinji district commemorated the World Environmental Day under the theme 'connecting people to nature'.

The United Nations designated June 5 as World Environmental Day.