Malawi: Bishop Calls for Unity Among Deacons in Anglican Diocese

Nkhotakota — The Anglican Bishop for the Diocese of Lake Malawi Francis Kaulanda has underscored the need for the deacons under the diocese to work as one entity in disseminating the word of God in the country.

Bishop Kaulanda said this Saturday during the ordination of five deacons at All Saints Cathedral in Nkhotakota district.

The newly ordained deacons include: Innocent Chimowa, Gift Mtendere, James Liwewe, Stanley Mzimba and Phillip Jelanji.

Speaking to hundreds of Christians who converged at the ceremony, Bishop Kaulanda said church leaders can fully perform all ecclesiastical duties if there is a concrete coordination between the church members.

Kaulanda commended the new deacons for accepting the calling to serve and asked them to seek God's guidance in their ministry.

"You must always depend on the Holy Spirit in executing your duties," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the newly ordained deacons, Reverend Deacon Stanley Mzimba thanked God for seeing them into the Deaconate office.

"This day is a historical one in our quest to serve the Lord," Mzimba said.

Commenting on the development, the Dean at All Saints Cathedral Reverend Baird Mponda, urged the newly ordained deacons to be faithful to God in performing religious duties.

The deacons have been positioned in various parishes and sub parishes under the Anglican Diocese of Lake Malawi.