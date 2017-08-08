8 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Bishop Calls for Unity Among Deacons in Anglican Diocese

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brightson Chnsinde

Nkhotakota — The Anglican Bishop for the Diocese of Lake Malawi Francis Kaulanda has underscored the need for the deacons under the diocese to work as one entity in disseminating the word of God in the country.

Bishop Kaulanda said this Saturday during the ordination of five deacons at All Saints Cathedral in Nkhotakota district.

The newly ordained deacons include: Innocent Chimowa, Gift Mtendere, James Liwewe, Stanley Mzimba and Phillip Jelanji.

Speaking to hundreds of Christians who converged at the ceremony, Bishop Kaulanda said church leaders can fully perform all ecclesiastical duties if there is a concrete coordination between the church members.

Kaulanda commended the new deacons for accepting the calling to serve and asked them to seek God's guidance in their ministry.

"You must always depend on the Holy Spirit in executing your duties," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the newly ordained deacons, Reverend Deacon Stanley Mzimba thanked God for seeing them into the Deaconate office.

"This day is a historical one in our quest to serve the Lord," Mzimba said.

Commenting on the development, the Dean at All Saints Cathedral Reverend Baird Mponda, urged the newly ordained deacons to be faithful to God in performing religious duties.

The deacons have been positioned in various parishes and sub parishes under the Anglican Diocese of Lake Malawi.

Malawi

Health Office Bemoans Pastors Who Mislead HIV Patients

The Blantyre District Health Office says the conduct of some pastors who proclaim to heal their followers from HIV/AIDS… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.