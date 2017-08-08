The beleaguered Namibia Premier League finalised the drafting of its new constitution on Saturday, a development which suggests long-suffering footballers and supporters may see action on the field of play before long.

The meeting, supervised by Fifa representatives Sebastian Neuf and Nic Coward, was a follow-up on last month's deliberations which discussed changes to an outdated constitution which was used by the Namibia Football Association as a basis for their failed NPL coup which plunged domestic football into chaos.

"It was specifically convened to finalise inputs to the draft constitution, which will guide the work of the NPL as soon as it goes through all the approval stages," the league's administrator Josua /Hoebeb said in statement on Monday.

"The meeting also decided to seek an audience with the NFA to discuss various issues of mutual interest."

Tellingly, all member clubs also adopted the new draft governing document, as well as the rules and regulations which await approval from the NPL board of governors, who sit today, he said.

This is a positive step forward for an organisation which until Monday's announcement had been beset by internal strife which left the country's top football league dormant for more than 13 months.

The constitutional review process will conclude with ratification and endorsement by the NFA executive committee.

"Tuesday's meeting of the BoG will also decide on the way forward for the NPL, specifically when to hold a congress to endorse the constitution and rules and regulations, and at which time to elect a new leadership, as well as to decide on when the league should kick off," said /Hoebeb, who added that club licensing was also on Saturday's agenda.