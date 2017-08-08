Namibia: Poaching in Naukluft Park, Robbery At Walvis Service Station

The Erongo police yesterday arrested four suspected poachers at a roadblock near Swakopmund.

The men were arrested at a mobile roadblock on the B2 highway, 10 kilometres from Swakopmund towards Arandis after the police received a tip-off about them hunting illegally in the Namib Naukluft National Park.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu said four oryx and two springbok carcasses were discovered in the Toyota bakkie in which the suspects were travelling.

The weapon suspected to have been used was also confiscated.

The suspects, all men between the ages of 35 and 57, are expected to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court today on charges of the hunting of huntable game without a permit.

In another incident, the police are looking for suspects who were involved in an armed robbery on Sunday night at the Total Service Station in Sam Nujoma Avenue at Narraville, Walvis Bay.

Iikuyu said six masked suspects, five allegedly armed with pistols and one with a knife, entered the service station's shop and held the workers at gunpoint, demanding money. They stole N$54 000 in cash from the safe and the teller machine, as well as the CCTV camera box and remote controls, one laptop and a bundle of keys before fleeing.

According to the police officer, there was apparently a white Toyota Corolla seen in the area during the robbery. But no further details could be obtained, and it is not clear if it was the get-away vehicle.

No one has been arrested yet, and nothing was recovered.

"We are requesting the public's assistance in this regard. Anyone with information can contact me, or detective inspector Ashikoto on 081 25545504," said Iikuyu.