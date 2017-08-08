Nigeria: N8.68 Billion Fraud Perpetrated By Bank Workers in 2016

Lagos — The management of Nigerian Deposit Insurance Company (NDIC) said a total sum ofN8.68 billion were either stolen, reported as cases of frauds or forgeries and outright theft involving bank staff in 2016.

The figure is said to even decline 48.12 per cent from N18.02bn recorded in 2015 while the actual losses to the nation's banking industry dropped by 24.29 per cent from N3.17bn in 2015 to N2.40bn in 2016.

The NDIC Managing Director/Chief Executive, Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim, who disclosed this disclosure while delivering a lecture: "The Role of in Mitigating Corruption in the Nigerian Banks" at the general meeting of the Abuja Chapter of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) said the level of attempted cases of frauds and forgeries declined by N0.329bn or 11.94 per cent from N2.756bn in March 2017 to N2.427bn in June 2017 adding that the nation's banking industry recorded a decline in the rate of successful fraud incidences and extent of amount of losses in 2016, compared to 2015.

He said reported cases of fraud and forgeries rose by 36.42 per cent from 12,279 cases in 2015 to 16,751 cases in 2016.