8 August 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Bureaucracy Could Restrain Education Initiative

By Obrein Simasiku

Oshivelo — Stakeholders have expressed concern that bureaucracy could impede the smooth success of the Friends of Education in Namibia Special Initiative (FENSI), which will be centred and administered from Windhoek.

FENSI is the brainchild of Education, Arts and Culture Minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, which targets to bring together various stakeholders from all walks of life to join forces with the government to make meaningful contributions to the education sector.

This idea stems from the government alone being unable to provide to all the needs of the education system, thus concerted efforts must be made by all Namibians to complement the investment government makes in education

However, the fact the programme will be administered from the head office, instead of being decentralised, has sparked concern among stakeholders who fear bureaucracy will prolong the process when one wants to make a contribution.

This means that for one to make a contribution to education, such will have to be channelled through the education office in the capital, which would accept the contribution on behalf of the supposed beneficiary.

This was one of the major concerns raised at the launch of FENSI in the Oshikoto Region last Friday at Oshivelo.

Stakeholders felt the initiative should be decentralised to regional offices for speedy assistance rather than through protracted channels, arguing that some other form of assistance is urgent as channelling it elsewhere disadvantages intended beneficiaries.

These concerns were acknowledged by the director of education in Oshikoto Region, Lamek Kafidi, who said in a report they will indicate the issues raised and see how they can be integrated.

Kafidi said he is only a call away whenever anyone is willing to render support.

In addition, stakeholders advised that for the programme to succeed it should not be politicised, as this might scare off some potential investors.

