8 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: All Set for 'Rwanda Turn Up' Tour

By Francis Byaruhanga

Local artistes are gearing up for 'Rwanda Turn Up' music tour that will see them perform in different parts of the country.

The shows will be held at Musanze Stadium on August 12, Amahoro Stadium on August 19, Kayonza on August 20, and Rubavu at Cotton Pub on September 2.

R&B artiste Social Mulla said he is delighted to take part in what promises to be a memorable performance that will give the artistes an opportunity to reach out to their fans across the country.

"These shows are the first of their kind. I will not take the opportunity for granted. Rather, I will make sure that the fans are entertained," he said.

Other artistes, who will participate, include Bruce Melody, Bull Dog, Oda Paccy, Dream Boys, and DJ Phil Peters will be the host.

'Rwanda Turn Up' is being organised by The Preeminence Ltd, a Belgian-based company that seeks to boost the local music industry.

Olivier Tuyishimire, the executive director of The Preeminence Ltd, said that the event is aimed at supporting the local music industry.

"Rwandan music industry is growing, however, without collaboration or assistance; artistes could remain on the same level," Tuyishimire added.

