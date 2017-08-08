Zimbabwe: Phakamile Speaks On World Champs

Despite local athletes struggling at the ongoing World Championships in London, National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe director of coaching, talent identification and development, Lisimati Phakamile, has said they remain hopeful of the future.

Five athletes Cuthbert Nyasango, United States-based Pardon Ndhlovu, Millen Matende, Rutendo Nyahora and Fortunate Chidzivo participated in the men and women's marathons on Sunday.

Nyasango could not finish the race after he got injured while the other four had their season best times, but could not make it into the top 20.

The best performance from Zimbabwe was position 33 by Ndhlovu in the men's race. Phakamile, who travelled with the athletes, said while the results may not be impressive, their long-term plan for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, remained on course. "It's improving greatly comparing to Rio, our athletes improved on time and position. They continuously make great strides towards a positive change which we are happy about.

"The Tokyo dream is on course and hope to continue with them, supporting their programmes until we get to the podium finish.

"We are very optimistic about that. We need to prepare in time and intensively. "For the marathon, we have the facility and (as for) the resources, it's for the NAAZ to look for those funds," said Phakamile.

Ndhlovu could not beat his Olympic Games time, but improved his position from 41 to 33 while Nyahora, finished on position 47 this time around in 2hours 42minutes 53seconds, which was quite an improvement for her.