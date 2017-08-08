Zimbabwe: Harare to Appoint New Town Clerk

Harare City Council is set to appoint a substantive town clerk this month, with council authorising officials to advertise the position with immediate effect.

The city is parting ways with former NMBZ Bank chief executive Mr James Mushore who will smile all the way to the bank, as the municipality owes him over $165 000 in salary arrears and benefits for just sitting at home.

Mr Mushore signed a two-year contract with Harare City Council on April 1 last year before being sent on forced leave a week later after Government rescinded the appointment.

Several cases were then instituted before the courts and two of them are still pending.

According to recent minutes of the Human Resources and General Purposes Committee, council appeared in few instances before a labour officer attempting to amicably resolve the matter with Mr Mushore, but they could not agree.

"The parties had since argued the matter and were awaiting the labour officer's ruling," reads the minutes.

"During discussion, the committee agreed that the issue relating to Mr Mushore status had taken long to be concluded and it was desirable that council fill in the position of town clerk.

"Following further discussion, the committee resolved to recommend that the position of the town clerk be advertised with immediate effect."

Council was also informed that Harare Water director Engineer Hosiah Chisango and Housing and Social Development director, Mr Edmore Nhekairo had met their probation targets.

Last year, the city carried out controversial interviews for town clerk which included psychometric tests and it was reported that some of the city's directors who applied for the job were not invited for interviews.

Mr Mushore emerged tops with 142 points, followed by Eng Jacob Mtisi (98) points, while former diplomat Mr Godfrey Pasipanodya managed 81 points.