Kenya: President Kenyatta Calls for Peace As He Votes in Kiambu

Kiambu — President Uhuru Kenyatta has cast his vote at Mutomo Primary School in Kiambu constituency, Kiambu county.

The Head of State arrived at the polling station at 11:30am accompanied by First Lady Margret Kenyatta who voted earlier at St Mary's School, his children Ngina and Jomo, his Personal Assistant Jomo Gecaga, as well as State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu.

Speaking to the press after casting his ballot, President Kenyatta urged the electorate to maintain peace, saying the country needs to move on after the polls.

"Let us come together and move forward. Whatever the outcome is, we should be able to move on," he said.

He reiterated his commitment to accepting the outcome of the vote while challenging his opponents to do the same.

"I am confident of winning the election but in the unlikely event I don't, I will accept the results. I challenge my opponents to do the same if they lose," he said amid a multitude of both international and domestic press corps who crowded the polling centre.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who together with Governor William Kabogo and Kabete lawmaker Ferdinand Waititu accompanied President Kenyatta to the polling centre told Capital FM that he was confident that the process would be successful.

"I voted at 7am and I am very proud to have participated and exercised my democratic right which is as much a right as a civic obligation," Kuria said.

President Kenyatta defeated his rival Raila Odinga in the 2013 General Election garnering 6,173,433 votes (51.07 per cent) against the long-time Opposition politician who managed 43.31 per cent of the vote, 5,340,546 votes.

At the time, Musalia Mudavadi and Peter Kenneth both of whom are not contesting in this election came in third and fourth position with 483,981 and 72,786 votes respectively.

Mohammed Abduba Dida who is running for the second time was fifth in the March 4, 2013 General Election with 52,848 votes.

President Kenyatta has made a number of inroads in regions perceived hostile to him and Deputy President William Ruto hoping to tilt the vote in Opposition allied regions in his favour.