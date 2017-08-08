Kenya: IEBC Officials in 3 Nairobi Constituencies Replaced Over Delays

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has replaced Returning Officers in Embakasi East, Kasarani and Westlands over delayed voting.

Speaking during the first press briefing at the Bomas of Kenya, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati explained that Commissioners had also been dispatched to the affected centres.

Chebukati also assured that provisions have been put in place to ensure the delay will not affect the voting process.

"I just mentioned Nairobi especially, in Embakasi East, Kasarani and Westlands. That is where there were some delays but that has now been sorted out and voting is ongoing. I also mentioned areas like Wajir, Isiolo, Dadaab, Borabu in Nyamira," he stated.

"There were some technological challenges. The ICT team moved in and voting is now going on smoothly," he said.

Earlier, in some polling stations, there had been some delays with voters complaining that they were yet to start voting at 6am as required.

"We also want to urge party agents to work with the presiding officers to address specific issues that may arise relating to polling station management," Chebukati indicated.

"We would like to take this opportunity to urge all Kenyans to exercise patience and calm as we work towards providing free, fair and credible elections."

At about 9am, voting was yet to start at Rabuor Primary School in Nyando constituency following the breakdown of the electronic voter identification system.

In Donholm here in Nairobi, voters expressed their frustration following delays in the start of voting.

Voting in several polling stations in Nyali Mombasa was delayed for about 30 minutes.

Stations were opened early, but due to poor lighting, confusion in voter register, streams and stand-off between party agents.

The stations included Kongowea, Maweni, Tumaini and Ziwa la Ngombe Primary Schools.

Poor voter turnout was recorded in Kitui County, with leaders urging the electorate to show up for the exercise.

Most stations were opened as early as 6am with all systems set by short queues of people.

Kitui gubernatorial candidate Charity Ngilu voted at 8.45am at ithookwe Primary in Kitui Central where she pleaded with her followers to turn out in large numbers, expressing disappointed with voter turnout.

The incumbent Julius Malombe also cast his vote at Ithiyaani Primary, in Kitui Central.