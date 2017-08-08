8 August 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Xi Extols Namibia-Sino Relationship

Windhoek — Xi Jinping, the president of the People' Republic of China, says the bilateral and economic relationship between Namibia and China is on sound footing and has maintained an upward trajectory and that Chinese investments in mining and in other areas have been fruitful.

Xi, who conveyed his congratulatory message to his Namibian counterpart President Hage Geingob on his 76th birthday, wrote to "wish Your Excellency good health and continuous success in office. Please accept my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday."

"In recent years China-Namibia relations have maintained a good development trend, the traditional friendship and political mutual trust of both sides have been strengthening and the mutually beneficial cooperation in mines, infrastructure and other fields have yielded fruitful results," his message to Geingob read.

"I highly value the development of China-Namibia relations and wish to work together with Your Excellency to uplift our friendly cooperation to a higher level and bring more benefits to both countries," Xi Jinping wrote.

China's expanding trade volumes with Africa runs into billions of US dollars annually and Sino-Africa relations span finance, aid, health, education, trade and investment, and the development of key infrastructure, such as roads, airports and dams.

