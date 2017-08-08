Swapo's Omaheke regional conference results have been set aside after the party's politburo verification team concluded that there were unconstitutional district conferences which preceded the regional conference.

In a letter addressed to regional coordinator Kejamuina Mungendje, Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba stated that the politburo was informed that there were unconstitutional district conferences which took place in Omaheke. Therefore, the regional conference will be redone.

The Namibian reported last month that there were more than three districts which had held more than one district conference. Mungendje had told The Namibian that everything which had transpired in the region was irregular from the start, with "police interference in district and branch restructuring in favour of some assigned leaders to the region".

"There are districts which had parallel conferences; some conducted by the regional leadership, and some conducted by governor Festus Ueitele and national council member Phillipus Katamelo. It is not right," he had stressed.

"The politburo was informed that no constitutional district conferences were held at the Aminuis, Otjinene and Otjombinde districts to elect delegates to the Swapo Omaheke regional conference and congress respectively," reads Mbumba's statement. He said the district conferences will, therefore, be conducted under the observation of the national leaders assigned to the region and the politburo's verification team in order to "ensure a free, fair, transparent and credible election process".

"The politburo resolved that a fresh Swapo party Omaheke regional conference be held once the above-mentioned district conferences are completed," he said, adding that the process must be completed before or on the 10th of this month.

The four district conferences to be conducted will elect four delegates to the regional conference, which will elect 10 as well as four delegates to run for central committee positions at the Swapo congress slated for November this year. Mbumba, however, stated that the politburo has endorsed the results of the Okorukambe district conference, which elected Frans Murangi as district coordinator.

Sources in Omaheke alleged that Ueitele and his team were prepared to challenge the outcome of the politburo verification team.

The governor, however, denied plotting to challenge the outcomes, saying that he will abide by any decision made by the higher structures of the party.

"I am not planning to challenge anything. The politburo decided that those three districts must be re-done. We serve at the regional level of the party, and we have to follow what the higher structure is saying," said Ueitele.