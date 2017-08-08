Kenya: Drivers to Undergo Mandatory Medical Tests

Drivers will now be required to undergo a medical examination and undertake a retest after every nine years in order to be allowed back on the roads.

The new curriculum developed by the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) indicates that all licences will be renewed annually or as may be specified for a period of nine years from the date of issuance and on the 10th year, the driver will be required to undergo a medical examination and undertake a retest.

"All drivers above the age of 70 years shall be required to produce a medical fitness report annually before renewal of their driving licences," adds the curriculum that will take effect in October.

The curriculum also provides that all driving lessons to be undertaken in a licensed driving school under the instruction of a qualified and licensed instructor.

Driving instructions will include theory lessons based on the curriculum and practical training.

TESTS

"Continuous assessment tests shall be administered upon completion of at least 40 hours of learning and shall be in the form of 50 multiple choices questions.

A learner must answer at least 35 questions correctly to be deemed to have passed the test, "states the curriculum.

It adds: "The tests shall constitute 30 per cent of the pass mark in the school's internal test, which shall precede examinations for issuance of certificate of competence prior to licensing.

Records of each learner's test answer sheets shall be maintained by the school for a period of three years."

A student will only be deemed to have fulfilled the requirements of the training upon attending at least 90 per cent of the lessons.

PRACTICAL TRAINING

"The school shall test the learner driver on the first four units and at least four hours practical training in a manoeuvring yard before arranging for issuance of a provisional driving licence.

Those who will fail the practical will not be issued with the licence," it provides.

The learner driver will be required to demonstrate skills in both theory and practical lessons by attaining a pass mark of 80 per cent.

A driving school will not present learners who have not passed the school internal tests for examinations.

Only learners who will have attained a minimum aggregate score of 70 per cent in the school final tests will be presented for examinations.

DRIVING TEST

"A learner who fails in an examination offered in a driving test centre shall be referred back to the driving school for retraining provided the re-testing is done before expiry of 21 days," states the curriculum.

It goes on: "A learner who fails in theory examination shall be required to retake the entire examination while one who fails a practical exam shall be required to resit the practical within a period not exceeding six months. A candidate who fails to take the retest shall be required to register afresh and redo the course."

In every category, there are terms and condition of training, which includes the age of students.

The youngest driver will be aged 16 years and will ride a small motorcycle (moped) but will not be allowed to carry a passenger.

ONE PASSENGER

One learning to ride a light motorcycle above 50 C.C in category A2 (light motorcycle) must be aged 18 years and will only be allowed to carry one passenger.

Those learning to ride motorcycle taxi, couriers and three wheelers must be aged 21 years and above and must have riding experience of about one year of category A2.

They will be required to undergo training and retesting for category A3.

In category B (light vehicles) such as a passenger car, the learner must be 18 years and above and will only be required to carry not more than seven passengers.