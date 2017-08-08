Kenya: No Bett Magic as Koech Exits 400m Hurdles in Semis

Africa 400m hurdles bronze medallist Aron Koech failed in his quest to reach the finals of men's 400m hurdles, finishing seventh in the second semi-final at the World Championships on Monday.

Koech, the 2016 National 400m hurdles champion, who lost in the semi-finals at the 2015 Beijing World Championships, went out at the same stage, clocking 50.40 seconds as T.J. Holmes from USA and Swiss Karlem Hussein claimed the two automatic qualifying places in 49.12 and 49.13 respectively.

The 2007 and 2009 World 400m hurdles champion Kerron Clement (USA) won the first semi in 48.35 as Abderrahaman Samba from Qatar prevailed in the third semi-final in 48.75.

"I didn't warm up well after the rains started hence my body felt heavy," said Koech. "I just couldn't find the rhythm to attack the hurdles well."

Nevertheless, Koech, who reached the final at 2016 Rio Olympics to finish seventh, said he will go back to train well ahead of next year's Commonwealth Games.

"I still have many years in this event to get disappointed now," said Koech, whose brother Nicholas Bett failed to defend the World 400m hurdles title because of an injury.