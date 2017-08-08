7 August 2017

Kenya: Mbeki and Mahama Message of Free, Fair Credible Elections

By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Africa Observer Missions to the Kenya Elections have made a final appeal to all election stakeholders to work towards delivering a free, fair and credible election as Kenyans prepare to cast their ballots in few hours time.

In a joint media briefing on Monday, the African Union Elections Observation Missions (AUEOM) and the Commonwealth Observer Group Mission (COGM) to the Kenya Elections said Kenyans' maturity of democracy will be tested in Tuesday's polls.

Head of AUEOM and former President of South Africa Thabo Mbeki urged stakeholders to allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to exercise its mandate fully as Kenyans head to the polls.

"We appeal to everybody concerned, including the State security agencies to work together to ensure the prevalence of peace during and after the elections, fully mindful of the legal responsibilities of the IEBC," said Mbeki.

He challenged the government to facilitate the necessary support to IEBC for it to deliver a credible election.

"The government must do everything necessary to help ensure that the IEBC does everything necessary such that Kenya holds free, fair and transparent elections," said Mbeki.

Chairperson to the COGM and former Ghanaian President John Mahama appealed to the candidates vying for various elective positions to exhibit patience in the eventuality the electronic voter identification system employed by the electoral agency fails.

"Electronic transmission will be faster, and that is the preferred option but if something did happen then it means that people will have to exercise patience for manual transmission to take place and that's why the role of political leaders is important, because if the manual transmission is okay and there is a lapse of time we need to keep people while the votes are completely tallied," said Mahama.

