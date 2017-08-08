Nigeria: We Have No Right and It's Disrespectful for One to Ask for Buhari's Health Status - Lauretta Onochie

The Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, on Monday via channels television said that no one has the right to ask for President Muhammadu Buhari's health status.

According to her, "For the life of me, I have no idea why anybody would disrespect another by asking for the details of one's health status. As we speak we have an acting president, as we speak president Buhari seems to be like a private citizen at the moment.

"We have no right; it is very disrespectful for anyone to ask for his health status. In the UK where I came from, nobody will release anybody's health record to another not even the members of the family unless the person decides to approve.

"So I do not understand this. On the social media the president is well loved by Nigerians and I have come across a lot of Nigerians who wish him well. Nigerians have been praying and we all know when he left for the previous one before this one, African countries and the world generally have been praying for him to get well.

In other words the prerogative lays on President Buhari, if he chooses, it's a choice but it is disrespectful and very intrusive to intrude into his private right. He has right too as a citizen of Nigeria. It is not right, it is not appropriate to dig into his private life.

"Anybody can get sick at anytime, children get sick and women get sick. So nobody can wake up in the morning and draw an antennary of what he is going to do in the day which after get sick in the evening. It is not something planned and so the president is receiving medical help in the UK and Nigerians are praying for him to get well. Governance is going on, economy improving; we are nearly out of recession. For the first time in sixteen years we have not been mentioned as one of the ten top nations of corruption.

"So things and governance is going on well and that is what we should be concerned about", she said.

However, Lauretta Onochie said this in reaction to the sit-out protest organized by one concerned groups chaired by Charlie Boy and Deji in Abuja yesterday. The group who were with placards that reads 'Resume or Resign Buhari' peacefully marched on the streets of Abuja demanding that the president has long been away from Nigeria for about 92 days now.