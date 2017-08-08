Kenya: I'll Go Back to Rearing Chicken, Grow Avocados If We Lose - DP Ruto

Eldoret — Deputy President William Ruto cast his vote Tuesday with calls for calm and patience as the polls got underway countrywide.

Ruto who cast his vote at Kosache Primary School together with his wife Rachael thanked Kenyans who were queuing in large numbers to choose their preferred candidates.

Ruto was confident of a win for the Jubilee Party that is seeking to govern for a second term under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"We are confident that the people will vote for a government that has a track record of development. The concluded campaigns were about development and not ethnicity so we don't envision any chaos," he told journalists after he cast his vote.

He however says that the Jubilee Party is ready to accept the will of the people.

"We will accept the will of the people, If Kenyans don't vote us in, I will go back to rearing my chicken, I have also started growing avocados," he stated.

During the campaigns, President Kenyatta and Ruto urged Kenyans to give the Jubilee Party a second chance to finish the ongoing development projects in the country.

The dynamic duo is facing off with its main rivals Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka of the National Super Alliance (NASA) and six other candidates.

On Monday, President Kenyatta appealed for calm in a televised speech.

He urged the electorate to turn out in great numbers and vote peacefully.

"After you cast your ballot, please go home to your neighbour. Regardless of where he or she comes from, their tribe, their colour or their religion. Shake their hand, share a meal and tell them 'let us wait for the results,' for Kenya will be here long after this general election," President Kenyatta said.

Presidential candidates need 50 per cent plus one vote for a first-round victory, failure to which a runoff is expected.