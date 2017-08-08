Kenya: Nairobi County Executive Kimori's Son Goes Missing

The family of Nairobi County Water and Environment executive has been gripped by fear and uncertainty after their son went missing.

Eng Peter Kimori's son, Edwin, an IT expert who in the past worked for Nakumatt, is said to have been working for the ODM party as a data management officer.

His father is the party's consultant.

ABDUCTED

Speaking to Nation, Eng Kimori alleged that his son was abducted Monday morning in Westlands.

However, Gigiri OCPD Vitalis Otieno denied the allegation, saying that the county executive was with his son after they left a police station.

Mr Otieno said that Eng Kimori walked into the police station with his son where he reported about the abduction.

"He is lying. He came with him to report that he had been abducted on Waiyaki Way and after hours of driving they let him go.

"He said that the issue of abduction has not been reported at the police station," Mr Otieno said.

WESTLANDS

However, the father has termed the report as malicious.

Eng Kimori claimed that his son was accosted by eight people before being kidnapped at Park Inn hotel in Westlands, where he had sent him to pick his visitors.

"I sent him to go and pick two of my visitors who are also missing. He went there at 9.30am to pick them.

"Those visitors checked out but at the reception, they were accosted by people I can confidently say were policemen," he said.

DRIVER

He added that he had on the previous day reported the abduction of his driver.

The executive said Mr Wilson Ojede was seized on his way to Westlands to deliver a laptop computer to him.

But he was kidnapped and driven to Uthiru where he was dumped.

He said the file number is OB56.

COURT CASE

He claimed that Edwin and the two visitors were driven away in separate cars and none has been seen since then.

The county officer has sought High Court's assistance. He is being represented by Mr Harun Ndumbi. The case has not yet been heard.

".. I am a parent. I want my son. That is the message," he said.