Kenya: I Will Accept the People's Verdict - Governor Munya

Meru — Meru Governor Peter Munya says he will accept the verdict of the people but insist the process has to be above board in the ongoing elections.

Addressing journalists at his residence in Muthara area of Tigania East Constituency, Munya expressed confidence of clinching the seat for another five years.

"I have done my research well and listened to people... I am confident that I will win," Governor Munya said.

"I have worked for my people and I know they will not disappoint me."

He however expressed concerns that some polling centres could have been opened earlier though the claims could not be independently verified.

"Though I have not confirmed, I am told that some two polling stations were opened at 4.30am which could be a serious anomaly," he said.

Munya is facing a serious challenge from Senator Kiraitu Murungi of the Jubilee Party while he's running on the Party of National Unity ticket.

Meru County has 702,480 registered voters.

Governor Munya cast his vote at Ncuui Primary School at 9.30am.

While Munya anchored his re-election bid on his 2022 Presidential ambitions, Senator Murungi says he's a reformer.

But critics of the Senator say he's aged.

"Being age does not mean you cannot perform. After all I have never complained that my husband (Senator Murungi) is old," Priscilla Murungi, the wife of Senator said in his defence.