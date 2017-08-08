8 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: EFCC Convicts 7, Recovers N111 Million in Gombe

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Gombe zonal office, says it has convicted seven persons for various crimes and recovered N110, 820,023.53 million within the last seven months.

Malam Aminu Ado Aliyu, Head of operations EFCC Zonal office Gombe who made this known in a press briefing in Gombe on Tuesday said N79, 074, 743.53 of the amount were in draft and N31, 745,280 in cash.

Aliyu said the office arrested 191 suspects arising from various petitions received with some of the cases still under investigation.

He said the office had also secured seven convictions and more convictions were still being awaited as 54 cases are currently under prosecutions.

He further explained that the Commission is not only concern with ridding the society of economic and financial crimes by sending criminals to jail, but also forestalling crime by alerting and sensitizing the public on how fraudsters operate.

This he said the Commission does locally through radio and television

programmes aired twice a week.

The EFCC Head of Operations particularly commended members of the public for volunteering the information that led to the cracking of some syndicates, especially those involved in fertilisers, palm oil and petroleum products adulteration in Gombe

He nevertheless appealed to the public to always volunteer information and report any suspected financial crime being perpetrated within the society.

The Gombe zonal office of the EFCC covers Adamawa, Bauchi, and Gombe and Taraba states.

