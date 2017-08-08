Rwanda: Leaders Congratulate Kagame

East African leaders were first to congratulate president-elect Paul Kagame for his recent landslide victory which secured him a seven-year term.

Friday's presidential election - the third ever multiparty presidential poll in Rwanda - handed incumbent President Kagame another mandate at the helm.

In his congratulatory message via Twitter, President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya who is himself contesting to retain his seat as President of Kenya during the elections slated for Tuesday, said "Congratulations my brother @PaulKagame on your re-election as President of Rwanda. God bless you, God Bless the people of Rwanda."

Tanzania's President Dr. John Magufuli is also among the world leaders who have publically congratulated Kagame via Twitter, where he said that the new term in office for Kagame beacons deeper cooperation between peoples of both countries.

The President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, tweeted: "Congratulations on getting another term in office."

Other African leaders who have congratulated Kagame include King Mohamed of Morocco and Brahim Ghali, the leader of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

Liberat Mfumukeko, the EAC Secretary General, also tweeted: "EAC citizens congratulate President Paul Kagame for his re-election as President of Rwanda, and the people of Rwanda for peaceful elections."

Another body to offer a congratulatory message was the African National Congress (ANC), South Africa's governing party, which lauded the people of Rwanda on the holding of a peaceful election.

In a statement, the ANC said the elections in Rwanda were an expression of the will of the people, and significant affirmation of their continued faith in the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) and President Kagame to guide their country to prosperity and security.

"Under President Kagame's leadership Rwanda has made significant progress: becoming one of the strongest economies in East Africa. The country is also regularly lauded for its political stability," reads part of the ANC statement.

The ANC congratulates President Kagame on his re-election and reaffirms its fraternal support for the RPF.

The MPLA, the ruling party of Angola also congratulated the President, wishing him "an excellent term."