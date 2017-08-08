Liberia: New UN Human Rights Office for Liberia in Early 2018

UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights, Andrew Gilmour, has concluded a three-day visit to Liberia to establish a UN Human Rights Office and sign an agreement with the Government for the new office to open in early 2018.

"Liberia has progressed dramatically since my last visit just after the brutal civil war," Gilmour said at the end of his visit Friday.

"That is a tribute to the Liberian people and Government, and to the great efforts of the United Nations Mission in Liberia."

He added, however, that the human rights gains are "still precarious, hence the vital need for the UN to continue our support."

Gilmour expressed appreciation to Foreign Minister Marjon V. Kamara, with whom he signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the new office that will open early next year.

This Office will conduct human rights monitoring and reporting, as well as provide technical assistance to State institutions, the Independent National Commission for Human Rights, civil society and other partners.

Gilmour highlighted the primary role of the Government in promoting and protecting human rights in Liberia.

"What we have learned in country after country is that neither peace nor development can be properly sustainable unless they are firmly grounded in human rights," he said.

The Assistant Secretary-General met with the President of Liberia, cabinet ministers, several leaders of civil society organizations, and foreign ambassadors during his visit.

He expressed serious concern about female genital mutilation (FGM) in the country, and urged the Government to do far more within its power to discourage this and other harmful traditional practices, such as trial by ordeal, accusations of witchcraft and ritualistic killings. He underlined Liberia's international human rights obligations in this regard.

Gilmour also raised the plight of lesbian, gay and transgender people who are subjected to unbearable discrimination and abuse, which must be confronted and spoke of the rights of people with disabilities.

He acknowledged efforts by the Government to address sexual violence, but stressed that the appalling frequency of rape in Liberia, including of young girls, is partly due to widespread impunity for this crime.

After visiting Monrovia Central Prison, Gilmour praised the work of the wardens but remarked on the very serious overcrowding and insufficient food.

A large part of the problem, it was made clear to him, is the high number of people held in pre-trial detention owing to the slowness of judicial procedures.

At the end of his visit, Gilmour visited the Palava Hut Memorial for victims of the civil war and expressed the importance of transitional justice for national reconciliation and called for it to be a paramount concern for the new Government following the October elections.

"True peace is never possible if people feel that their desire for justice has not been met. Abominable war crimes were committed in this country, and the perpetrators of the worst crimes should now understand that justice will catch up with them," Gilmour said.