Liberia: Don't Sell Your Votes - U.S. Official Tells YPLS Graduates

The Economic Officer of the United States Embassy near Monrovia, Lilieth Whyte, has admonished over 100 graduates of the Young Political Leadership School (YPLS) to thoroughly scrutinize candidates' platforms and avoid vote selling.

The Young Political Leadership School is a National Youth Movement for Transparent Elections (NAYMOTE) flagship program that provides participants the opportunity to deepen their knowledge of the political processes, build their political leadership and organizational skills and help them gain new skills needed for political activism and create valuable networks with likeminded young politicians.

Addressing the closing exercise of semester 4th, the US envoy urged graduates to make good skills acquired from the training because the future of Liberia depends on the contribution of all.

She stated, "you have come a long way as a country, so let the election speaks for itself and do not sell your votes. You have learned some skills in this training that will help you identify which candidate will serve you best going forward. Utilize those skills when you choose your next leader."

"Without young people we do not have a future because the future is now and it is going forward. I challenge each one of you to utilize the skills acquired to make Liberia proud of you. It is important to have a peaceful election. So take the skills you have acquired and demonstrate and apply them so that they are fruitful in the sense that you change your life, everybody around you and far beyond," she said.

For his part, NAYMOTE's Executive Director Eddie Jarwolo said the school intends to fill the leadership gaps in Liberia by training young and passionate leaders.

He said, "in this room, we do not see parties but Liberia; and I see a group of young passionate Liberians that love their country so much. We need to get the old people out and get the new ones in with new ideas. And to do that we have to prepare you (young people) and that is what the young political leadership school is all about."

"Today we have completed the graduation of 330 young people from across the country and political parties. I can say with faith that in the next ten years the young people will produce the leadership of this country," he added.