South Africa: Anderson Jumps 13 Spots in ATP Rankings

South Africa top tennis player, Kevin Anderson , has jumped 13 spots to No 32 on the official ATP rankings.

This follows his run to the final of the Citi Open in Washington last week where he was defeated by Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Anderson had attempted to win his first ATP Tour title in two years but was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by the 20-year-old world No 8.

Anderson, in his first ATP Tour final since winning the 2015 Winston-Salem title, fell to 0-3 lifetime against Zverev, having lost a 2015 Washington second round match and a first round meeting in May on clay in Rome.The lanky 31-year-old from Johannesburg missed out on his fourth career title after Winston-Salem, Delray Beach in 2012 and his hometown in 2011.

Despite losing in the final, Anderson bagged $174 265 - about R2.3 million.

Anderson, whose highest ranking was No 10 in 2015, will be buoyed by his recent form after an injury plagued 2016.

Latest ATP Tour rankings:

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 7 750 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7 465

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6 545

4. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5 780

5. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 5 325

6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 5 155

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4 065

8. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3 560

9. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3 320

10. Milos Raonic (CAN) 3 220

11. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3 070

12. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2 805

13. David Goffin (BEL) 2 560

14. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2 480

15. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2 350

16. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2 335

17. Jack Sock (USA) 2 335

18. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2 255

19. John Isner (USA) 2 145

20. Sam Querrey (USA) 1 990

Other:

32. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 1 260

